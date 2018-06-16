Former Nigeria U20 Star Rilwan Salawu has said that the Super Eagles will shine at Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup and make Nigerians proud.

The Belmopan Bandits midfielder said Nigeria must believe in the team and the fact that the coach has not fielded same line up in consecutive games in friendly games should tell Nigerians the coach used the friendly to work things out ahead of World Cup games.

“I believe the team will do well in Russia and get past second round achievements of the past because we have yet to play two consecutive matches with the same lineup, I think the coaching crew is trying to find out balance in the team and after which the rest will work itself out.

“We have to believe in the team, support them which will serve as motivation to them. I am supporting Eagles for good.” Salawu said.

The Belize Champions is eyeing CONCACAF trophy.

“We are Belize champions, my priority is to help the team do well in the competition and winning the trophy will be great.” He said.