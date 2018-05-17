Former Nigeria youth international Moses Orkuma has been named the best player of the season at his Tunisian club Stade Gabesien.

Orkuma was rated as the best by the club fans who voted on the award.

The former Lobi Stars defensive midfielder said he is hounoured with the prestigious award.

“I am so glad to be honoured with such a prestigious award from the fans,” Orkuma told ScoreNigeria.com.ng

“I dedicate this award to my entire family and fans all over the world.”

The 23-year-old midfielder has played for Al Ahly Benghazi, Al Ahly Tripoli and Etoile du Sahel.