Flying Eagles star Valentine Ozornwafor will be sent on a season-long loan by Galatasaray after he completes his signing this summer.

The 19-year-old Enyimba center-back featured for Nigeria at the ongoing FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland but the tall defender played in the opening game against Qatar and missed the remaining three games due to injury.

According to a report in Turkish news outlet Askam.com.tr, Galatasaray scouting team has monitored Ozornwafor’s progress for the past nine months and made positive recommendations to the club as The Lions plan to send the youngster to another European side.

Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru spent the 2018-19 season on loan at Galatasaray and was part of the side that won the league and Cup titles.