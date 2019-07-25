<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Flying Eagles midfielder Tom Dele-Bashiru has dumped Manchester City to joined Super Eagles forward Issac Success at Watford on a six-year contract.

The 19-year-old quits back-to-back Premier League Champions following the expiry of his contract at Etihad Stadium and will now continue his career at Vicarage Road until 2024.

Dele-Bashiru was part of the Nigeria U20 team at the 2019 FIFA U20 World Cup in Poland and where he scored one superb goal in the big win over Qatar three games before their exit in the knockout round.

Former England U16 star made his senior debut for Manchester City in the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Leicester City in 2017-18, coming on for Phil Foden in the 91st minute and he also played extensively in the UEFA Youth League, Premier League 2, FA Youth Cup and the Checkatrade Trophy for the Citizen’s youth sides.

Dele-Bashiru becomes the second summer signing in Javi Gracia’s team after Craig Dawson’s move from West Bromwich Albion.