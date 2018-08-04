Officials have said that it has been proposed for the U20s, the Flying Eagles, to set up training camp in Katsina later this year ahead of the 2019 U20 AFCON in neigbouring Niger Republic.

The U20 AFCON will be played in February and Katsina shares similar weather conditions with Niger and that will prepare the Flying Eagles adequately for the challenge to qualify for the U20 World Cup also next year.

A top official said: “The Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari has already given the NFF blank cheque for the Flying Eagles to train in Katsina when they came recently to play a friendly against Katsina United.

“We are now expecting the federation to summit their proposal this coming week ahead of the training camp in Katsina,” the official disclosed.

“The people of Katsina are willing to host the Flying Eagles and considering the fact we share a similar weather with Niger Republic and we are close to them, it would be ideal for the team to camp there.

“The state government is ready to give the Flying Eagles a memorable stay in Katsina, which is well known for its hospitality.”

The Flying Eagles eliminated Guinea Bissau and Mauritania to qualify for the 2019 U20 AFCON.