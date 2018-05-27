Top officials have said that the U20s, the Flying Eagles, will resume training camp on June 20 but a training site has yet to be decided on.

The Flying Eagles face giant killers Mauritania in a 2019 U20 AFCON playoff in July.

“The team will resume on June 20, but what has still not been decided is where the training camp will be as there are now several proposals for the NFF to consider,” a team official said.

Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari, for one, has offered to bankroll the team’s training camp.

The Flying Eagles will tackle Mauritania on the weekend of July 13-15 with the return leg in Nigeria a week later.

The overall winners of this playoff will advance to the tournament in Niger early next year.

The Flying Eagles eliminated Guinea Bissau 3-2 on aggregate in the second round of the qualifiers, while Mauritania saw off Morocco and Guinea.