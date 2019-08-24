<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles have reached the semi-finals in the ongoing 12th All Africa Games after a 2-2 draw against Morocco, in their last Group A encounter in Rabat on Friday evening.

The hosts who needed a win to advance to the last four in the tournament started strongly and scored an early goal in the tie but Nigeria fought back and got a deserved equaliser late in the first half with Abubakar Ibrahim converting from the spot after Ahmad Ghali was brought down inside the box.

Morocco regained the lead from the spot early in the second half after a Flying Eagles player handled the ball in the box.

Substitute Emeka Chinonso saved Nigeria blushes by netting the equaliser deep into stoppage time.