Angry Flying Eagles players were involved in bitter row with officials of the side insisting on the payment of their bonuses following their elimination from the FIFA U20 World Cup in Poland on Monday.

The two-time finalists fell to a 2-1 defeat against fellow West Africans Senegal in their Round of 16 encounter at the Lodz Stadium.

The players were scheduled to travel back home on Tuesday morning (today) but missed their flight after refusing to leave their hotel until they get their bonuses.

Pleas from team officials also fell on deaf hears as the players refused to listen to them.

It remain to be seen if the issues will be resolved on time to facilitate the team departure from Poland.

Paul Aigbogun’s charges won only one out of four games at the competition- a 4-0 win against Qatar in their first game.

They lost 2-0 to the United States of America in the second game and forced Ukraine to a 1-1 draw in their last group fixture.