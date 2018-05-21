Nigeria U20s, the Flying Eagles, have broken training camp and will resume after a month, officials said.

This followed the team’s passage to the final qualifying playoff for the 2019 U20 AFCON in Niger at the weekend.

The Flying Eagles eliminated Guinea Bissau 3-2 on aggregate and will in July battle surprise team Mauritania for a place at Niger 2019.

“The team will go on break for about a month and reassemble at a venue yet to be decided,” a top team official said.

It was also gathered that Lobi Stars central defender Ekene Olisema lost his father just days leading up to the crucial qualifier against Guinea Bissau in Calabar on Sunday.

“We kept away the news from the player till after the game,” an official revealed.