Flying Eagles invitee Hamdi Akujobi has been signed by Dutch club, Heerenveen SC.

Akujobi who trained with the Nigerian Under-20 team at the start of the qualifiers for the U20 Cup of Nations in Niger Republic is expected to rejoin the team in Germany when the team land for the final part of their preparations.

The striker has been with Heerenveen for quite some seasons ago before he was offered a professional contract last year and he has been hooked up by the Dutch side before other prospect clubs could snap him up.

His father, Chika Akujobi, was excited about the news and he told newsmen that he expects to see his son make positive impact in the Dutch Jupiler as from next season.

“I am indeed happy to behold this day. I am happy to inform you that my son has signed for Heerenveen main team after he impressed while in their youth team,” Akujobi said..