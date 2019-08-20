Former Flying Eagles midfielder Kingsley Michael has extended his contract with Serie A club, Bologna.
Bologna announced via their official website that Micheal’s new contract will run till 2024.
Michael, a member of the 2015 U-17 World Cup winning squad, joined Bologna in 2017 and was loaned to Serie B side Perugia, where he scored once in 25 appearances.
“Bologna FC 1909 is pleased to announce that our midfielder Michael Kingsley has signed a new contract that will run until 30 June 2024,” reads a statement on the club’s website.
Micheal made his debut for Bologna in a Copa Italia clash against Pisa on Sunday which they won 3-0.
He was part of Nigeria’s squad to the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland in May.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]