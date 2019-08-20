<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Flying Eagles midfielder Kingsley Michael has extended his contract with Serie A club, Bologna.

Bologna announced via their official website that Micheal’s new contract will run till 2024.

Michael, a member of the 2015 U-17 World Cup winning squad, joined Bologna in 2017 and was loaned to Serie B side Perugia, where he scored once in 25 appearances.

“Bologna FC 1909 is pleased to announce that our midfielder Michael Kingsley has signed a new contract that will run until 30 June 2024,” reads a statement on the club’s website.

Micheal made his debut for Bologna in a Copa Italia clash against Pisa on Sunday which they won 3-0.

He was part of Nigeria’s squad to the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland in May.