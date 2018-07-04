Nigeria U20s, the Flying Eagles, are due to fly out to Mauritania Tuesday for the first leg of a final playoff for a place at next year’s U20 AFCON in Niger.

The match is slated for June 13 with the return leg a week later in Nigeria.

The overall winners will thus advance to the 2019 U20 AFCON.

Mauritania are the giant killers of the qualifying series after they eliminated Morocco and Guinea.

The Flying Eagles, who sent packing Guinea Bissau in the previous rounds of the qualifiers, failed to qualify for last year’s tournament in Zambia after they were beaten by Sudan.

In the meantime, the team are sweating on the fitness of Kano Pillars midfield star Ibrahim Alhassan.

Alhassan did not feature in yesterday’s test match against The Citizens of Abuja, which the Flying Eagles laboured to a 1-0 victory.