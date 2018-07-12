The Flying Eagles are now a relieved team after they headed out to Mauritania this morning for a final U20 AFCON playoff after fears over a possible FIFA ban had initially held them back.

The county’s U20s were to have left for Mauritania on Tuesday but the trip was put on hold over fears that Nigeria would be banned from international competitions over a lingering leadership crisis at the NFF.

The team will fly out on board Air Cote d’Ivoire from Abuja.

Coach Paul Aigbogun said before departure they are confident of a result in Mauritania, who have so far eliminated Morocco and Guinea in the 2019 U20 AFCON qualifiers.

“We can’t be over confident but we know what we have to do,” he said.

“The most important thing is that we are leaving for the game after some uncertainties.

“The team are focused on the game and do what we need to do.”

The team are expected to arrive in Mauritania Friday with the qualifier the following day.