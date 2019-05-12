<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Flying Eagles will face stern tests against two Red Bull teams – Red Bull Salzburg and Red Bull Leipzig – before they fly out to the U20 World Cup in Poland.

Nigeria will first take on Red Bull Salzburg in Austria on May 14, before they take on their German counterparts Red Bull Leipzig on May 17.

The team have so far won one, drawn one and lost one in test matches before Poland 2019.

The Flying Eagles will depart their German training base on May 19 for Poland.

They open their World Cup campaign on May 24 against Qatar.