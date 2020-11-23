Dakkada FC has announced the signing of former Flying Eagles goalkeeper Olawale Oremade.

Oremade signed for the Akwa Ibom based club from NNL side Niger Tornadoes on Sunday.

Dakkada announced the signing of the player as they continue their preparation for the 2020-2021 NPFL.





Oremade represented Nigeria at the 2019 FIFA U20 World cup in Poland where the team reached for second round.

According to the released fixtures by the League Management Company, Dakkada will begin their season with a derby match against rival Akwa United.