Nigeria’s Flying Eagles will take on Saudi Arabia in a friendly encounter on May 5 ahead of their participation at the 2019 U20 FIFA World Cup.

The friendly encounter will take place in Austria, where the Saudi Arabians who will compete for the title in Poland have set up camp ahead of the mundial.

Paul Aigbogun’s charges held German side Freiburg U19 side to a 3-3 draw in their first test game since beginning final preparation for the competition in Ingolstadt, Germany on Sunday.

Jerome Akor, Henry Offia and Tom Dele-Bashiru scored for the Flying Eagles in the game.

Nigeria will look to win her first U-20 World Cup in Poland after securing second position twice in the past.

Nigeria finished as runners–up at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Saudi Arabia in 1989, losing to Portugal in the final. The Flying Eagles also lost to Argentina in final of the 2005 edition in The Netherlands.

The Flying Eagles however won bronze medals in the old Soviet Union (USSR) in 1985 when the Flying Eagles defeated the host nation on penalties in the third-place match.

The West Africans have been drawn in the same group along with Qatar, USA and Ukraine for the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland.

The tournament is billed to hold from May 23 to June 15 2019.