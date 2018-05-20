Flying Eagles have dropped Israel-based goalkeeper Akpan Udoh for Detan Ogundare of Kogi United for this afternoon’s U20 AFCON qualifier against Guinea Bissau.

Udoh, who is the only overseas-based pro on the matchday squad, let in two goals when both teams first clashed in Bissau a week ago.

Otherwise, coach Paul Aigbogun has kept faith with the core of the team who started against the Young Djurtinhos in the game that ended in a 2-2 draw.

Wingers Maxwell Effiom and Jesse Akila have been handed first starts by the Nigeria U20s.

Flying Eagles starting XI (4-4-2) – Detan Ogundare – Mike Zaruma, Ikouwem Udoh (skipper) – Ekene Olisema, Valentine Ozornwafor – Jamil Mohammed, Alhassan Ibrahim, Abubakar Ibrahim Babawo, Maxwell Effiom – Wasiu Alalade, Jesse Akila

Subs: Akpan Udoh, Abubakar Abdullahi Ali, Solomon Ogberahwe Onome, Asuquo Aniekeme, Adeshina Gata, Jerome Akor, Tijjani Mohammed

Coach: Paul Aigbogun