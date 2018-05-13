The Flying Eagles have said they are confident of beating their Guinea Bissau counterparts on Sunday in Calabar to qualify for the final qualification playoff for the 2019 U20 AFCON in Niger.

The Nigeria U20s were forced to a 2-2 draw by hosts Guinea Bissau in the first leg of the qualifiers, but they believe they will seal their passage to the next round with a home win on Sunday.

Skipper Ikouwem Udoh praised the quality of the Young Djurtinhos of Guinea-Bissau, but at the same time assured the Flying Eagles will eventually scale over them to reach the next stage of the qualifiers.

“They are a good team and they gave us a good fight,” admitted Enyimba defender Udoh.

“But we believe in our team and in ourselves and we will beat them in Calabar to advance to the next round.”

The overall winners between Nigeria and Guinea Bissau will battle the winners of the match-up between Guinea and Mauritania for a place at Niger 2019.

Mauritania, who shocked out Morocco, won the home leg 1-0 on Saturday.

The Nigeria U20s are due back in Nigeria Monday afternoon.