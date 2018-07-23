After his qualifying the Nigeria U20 male team for the 2019 Africa Youth Championship (AYC) on Saturday, Paul Aigbogun has resigned from his position as the manager of Nigeria Professional Football League side, Enyimba.

Aigbogun doubled as the coach of the Aba-based club side and as the head coach of the Nigeria U20 team.

Aigbogun was on his second stint as Enyimba coach after he was re-appointed in November 2017. He was appointed as the head coach of the Flying Eagles in February 2018.

Some sources claim that he resigned due to personal reason while others say the strain of handling both jobs might have been too difficult to handle despite the UEFA A licensed coach stating in the past that he could handle the ‘tough task’.

Aigbogun led the Flying Eagles to a 5-0 win over Mauritania and a 6-1 aggregate to qualify for the Niger 2019 CAF U-20 Nations Cup.

Enyimba are currently fourth on the NPFL table with 38 points from 24 games and at the top of their CAF Confederation Cup group.

Assistant coach, Usman Abd’allah will be in charge of the team as the club begins the search for a replacement. Enyimba will play their next game against Williamsville in the second leg of their CAF Confederations Cup tie on Sunday at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny stadium, Ivory Coast.