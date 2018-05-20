The Flying Eagles will now battle shock troopers Mauritania in the final playoff for a place at the 2019 AFCON in Niger after they edged past Guinea Bissau today in Calabar.

The Nigeria U20s qualified for the final playoff round 3-2 on aggregate after they won by the odd goal in Calabar.

Kano Pillars midfielder Alhassan Ibrahim scored the winning goal from the penalty spot in the 58th minute after Wasiu Alalade was fouled inside the box.

Alalade from Enyimba had several chances to open scoring for the Flying Eagles, but he was not clinical in front of goal.

The bumpy pitch also affected the performance of both teams.

The Flying Eagles will have to take their chances when they face surprise package Mauritania, who have thus far eliminated both Morocco and Guinea in these qualifiers.

The overall winners of this playoff will advance to the tournament proper in Niger next year.

Flying Eagles starting XI (4-4-2) – Detan Ogundare – Mike Zaruma, Ikouwem Udoh (skipper) – Ekene Olisema, Valentine Ozornwafor – Jamil Mohammed, Alhassan Ibrahim, Abubakar Ibrahim Babawo (Adeshina Gata 78), Maxwell Effiom (Asuquo Aniekeme 78) – Wasiu Alalade, Jesse Akila

Subs: Akpan Udoh, Abubakar Abdullahi Ali, Solomon Ogberahwe Onome, Jerome Akor, Tijjani Mohammed

Coach: Paul Aigbogun