Flying Eagles are battling with the cold weather in Poland as they open their world cup campaign against Qatar on Friday.

The Nigeria U-20 national team face their opponents from the middle east at 5pm Nigerian time in Tychy.

The players have been told to be warm at all times since they are not used to the weather which is as low as 10 degrees during the day.

This would be the fourth world for Qatar who qualified after reaching the semi-final of the AFC U19 Championship in February 2017. Both teams who have never met at this level are lodged in the same hotel.