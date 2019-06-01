<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria’s U-20s, the Flying Eagles have arrived in the City of Lodz Poland where they will clash with fellow Africans Senegal in the Round of 16 of the ongoing 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup on Monday, June 3.

Flying Eagles played their last Group D match in Bielsko-Biala against Ukraine on Thursday which ended 1-1. And they qualified for the round of 16 as one of the four best third-placed teams in the group stages.

The Paul Aigbogun’s side left their Qubus Hotel Bielsko-Biala on Saturday morning for an about three-hour road trip to Lodz

The Team arrived Lodz at about 1pm Nigerian time (2pm local time), moved into their new hotel abode and got ready remaining activities of the day.

According to information released by the NFF of Saturday morning, the Flying Eagles are expected to tour the Lodz Stadium at 4pm today (Saturday). The exercise is to familiarize themselves with the arena.

Flying Eagles’ representatives will also feature at the pre-match Press Conference at the stadium by 4:30pm.

The team will also have their first training session inside the Lodz Stadium from 6pm .

Monday’s Round of 16 match between the Flying Eagles and Junior Teranga Lions will kick off at 7:30pm Nigerian time