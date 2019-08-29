<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Flying Eagles winger Success Makanjuola is on the verge of joining Super Eagles duo Kenneth Omeruo and Chidozie Awaziem at the La Liga side Leganes.

The 18-year-old Water FC of Abuja star has played in the 2019 U20 FIFA World Cup as well as the African Games in Morocco, where Nigeria have qualified for the Gold Medal match on Friday against Burkina Faso U20.

According to SCORENigeria claims that agent of Makanjuola said: “Everything is done and dusted. We have agreed on terms with Leganes.

“We chose Leganes in order to develop his career from there.

“Several offers actually came from different clubs across the globe especially from Belgium and Russia, but we decided to choose Leganes knowing that there are Nigerians in the club who can guide him.”

Makanjuola is currently on duty with the Flying Eagles team at the 12th All Africa Games in Rabat Morocco and coach Paul Aigbogun made it clear that he’s banking on the player to help Nigeria to a gold medal finish at the games.