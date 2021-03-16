



Reggina have listed former Flying Eagles star Kingsley Michael for today’s Serie B clash at Brescia after he has recovered from injury.

The 21-year-old Kingsley Michael has only made an appearance for Reggina on loan from Serie A club Bologna and that was in the middle of last month.





Fellow Nigerian teammate Orji Okwonkwo has made six appearances and he is also on loan from Bologna.

Reggina are 12th on the table with 36 points from 28 matches, same points with 11th-placed Brescia.