Newcastle United fans have long been pining for a new owner, and it appears they may have an interested part with a heavyweight pull.

Former boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather.

The 43-year-old, who retired undefeated and holding world titles in five separate weight classes, is believed to be a multi-millionaire.

Mayweather was in Newcastle over the weekend as part of his ‘an evening with’ tour.

When asked whether he would hold an interest in buying the club, Mayweather told the crowd: “In the US we call it soccer but the Newcastle football team is an unbelievable team.





“If the people want me to buy the Newcastle team let me know.”

Current owner Mike Ashley has held the reigns at St.James’ Park since May 2007.

However, Ashley’s stewardship remains hugely unpopular with the supporters due to his reluctance to invest heavily in the first-team, as well as appearing to allow popular manager Rafa Benitez to leave the club.

Talks of a takeover from the Saudi Public Investment Fund have quietened down in recent weeks.