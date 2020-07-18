



Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez has urged fans ‘be calm’ surrounding the future of club captain Sergio Ramos.

Ramos’ current deal expires next summer and fresh terms are yet to be agreed, with Madrid only offering a one-year deal despite the player seeking two years.

But Pérez insists a resolution will be found despite reports linking the 34-year-old with another Santiago Bernabéu exit.





“Sergio Ramos is going to be here his whole life,” he told reporters. “So the fans can be calm.

“He has been impressive as a leader, the team are a close group and much of the reason for that lies with him.”

Ramos was influential in Madrid’s 2019/20 title winning campaign, scoring 10 goals in 34 appearances.