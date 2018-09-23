Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has said the club would not play a La Liga game in the United States if asked.

La Liga plans to play a domestic game in the U.S. from this season, but players are against the idea and have not ruled out strike action.

The organisation’s president, Javier Tebas, is working on getting permission from the Spanish Footballers’ Association, the Royal Spanish Football Federation and other organisations to play Girona’s home game against Barcelona in Miami on Jan. 26.

Tebas has said whoever does end up going to the U.S. will do so voluntarily, and Perez has said that will not be Madrid.

“We will not go to the United States,” he told the club’s assembly on Sunday. “I don’t know in whose interest it [a game in the U.S.] is, but is not in the interests of the clubs and the fans. We will categorically refuse.”

Diario AS reported that Tebas had said playing a game in the U.S. is “not obligatory for any club” but added: “I’d like to remind that the project to go to play in America was born precisely a year ago with the same company that did the tour with Real Madrid in the US.”