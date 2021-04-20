



The president of the new European Super League, Florentino Perez, has assured the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City that they won’t be kicked out of this season’s Champions League after signing up for the breakaway competition.

Perez, who is also the president of Real Madrid, also ensured players they would still be able to represent their countries at European Championships and World Cups.

Both of those threats had been made by Uefa after it was revealed on Sunday night that 12 clubs were launching a new European Super League.

The competition so far has 12 founder members – AC Milan, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham – and they plan to add three more.

Uefa are furious at the launching of the competition and their president, Aleksander Ceferin, has warned that rebel clubs could be thrown out of this season’s Champions League and Europa League.





Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid are still in this season’s Champions League, while Arsenal and Manchester United are into the semi-finals of the Europa League.

But Perez told Spanish TV show El Chiringuito de Jugones: “No, they won’t be expelled from Champions League, that’s for sure.

“Real Madrid won’t be, (Manchester) City won’t be, none of them will be expelled, that’s for sure.

“I’m completely sure of it. Not from Champions League, not from La Liga, nothing like that.

“It will not happen, the law protects us. We will not get into legal issues. It is impossible.”

Uefa had also warned players could be banned from representing their countries at European Championships and World Cups if they were part of a Super League club, sparking doubts over participation at this summer’s rescheduled Euros.

But Perez said: “Every player can remain absolutely calm because that’s not going to happen. Very calm, that’s not going to happen.”