Italian club Fiorentina are reportedly keen on a summer move for Ola Aina despite Torino’s interest in negotiating the defender’s permanent transfer from Chelsea this summer, according to a report on La Nazione.

Aina has impressed as a loanee at Serie A side Torino this season under Walter Mazzarri, and the Turin-based side are expected to make his stay permanent in the summer following his consistent impressive showing so far.

The Nigeria international who spent last season on loan at Hull City, has been a Chelsea player since the age of 11 after joining The Blues’ youth academy in 2007.

However, as a result of the 22-year-old’s impressive performances in Serie A this season, new Fiorentina boss Vincenzo Montella is reportedly keen on attempting to hijack a proposed permanent Torino move for the right-back.

Aina has helped Torino in securing an Europa League qualification spot this season and could well decide to remain with the club. However, reports suggest that Fiorentina could well make a late move for the defender.

The Nigerian international has made 26 Serie A appearances and has scored once.