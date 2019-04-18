Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton says he “emphatically denies” allegations that he assaulted Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel at Oakwell.
Police are investigating an alleged altercation which took place when the two sides met on Saturday.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence and racially aggravated assault and released on bail.
