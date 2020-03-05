<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A confident Nigeria’s U-17 women’s football team, Flamingos, landed in Conakry, the Guinean capital earlier today (Thursday) ahead of the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2020 African qualifier first round first leg match against their Guinean opponents.

The Nigerian delegation made up of 18 players, 3 coaches and 5 backroom staff as well as an Assistant Director of Technical in the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) left Abuja for Conakry in the early hours aboard Air Cote d’ Ivoire which stopped over in Abidjan before arriving Conakry.





The officials of Federation du Guinea Football (FGF) were at the international airport to receive the Nigerian contingent. They have since settled down at the team hotel in the capital city, Conakry.

Newsmen learnt that the Flamingos will have a light workout later today in Conakry under the watchful eyes of Stand-in Head Coach, Olowookere Abimbola.