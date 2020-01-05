<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Flamengo have accepted an offer of around €35m from Real Madrid for teenage hotshot Reinier.

Goal has reported that the attacker will officially become a Real player later this month, but that the major details of the transfer have been ironed out by the two clubs.

Reinier is only 17 years old and will turn 18 on January 19. The clubs will wait until that date before officially announcing the deal.

The move continues a meteoric rise for Reinier, who only made his senior debut for the Rubro-Negro in July.

He scored six goals in 12 league games to help his club to the Brazilian Serie A title.

Such form prompted Flamengo to offer a new contract, which Reinier signed in November. That deal was supposed to keep him at the club through 2024, but the prospect of joining a giant such as Real Madrid proved just too alluring.

It has been reported that Flamengo will receive 80% of the fee, with the other 20% going to the player and his agent.

Reinier follows in the footsteps of Vinícius Júnior who moved from the Maracanã to the Bernabeu in 2017.

It has not yet been decided when Real’s latest signing will arrive in the Spanish capital. He may remain in Brazil until June, or he could be placed with Madrid’s Castilla reserve squad for the rest of the season.

Either way, his next action will be for Brazil’s U23 team when they travel to Colombia later this month to participate in Olympic qualification games.