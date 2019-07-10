<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Fit-again Super Eagles right-back Tyronne Ebuehi set to reignite Benfica career after returning to action from a cruciate ligament injury he suffered in a pre-season friendly last season.

The 23-year-old Nigeria international joined Portuguese giants last summer on a free transfer after impressing performance at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia but ligament damage during pre-season against with Juventus saw him spend 340 days on the sidelines.

Ebuehi long-term injury prevented him from making his official debut for Benfica as he spent close to 12 months in the recuperating room but meanwhile, former ADO Den Haag defender is fully fit and he’s ready to challenge for a spot at the Estádio da Luz Lisbon in the coming season.

This will be good news to Gernot Rohr and the Nigeria Football Federation as they can’t wait to have the attack-minded fullback in the national team setup ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers begins in few months time.