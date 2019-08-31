<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Roberto Firmino set history as Liverpool thrash Burnley 3-0 at Turf Moor in the week four Premier League encounter on Saturday late kick-off.

Chris Wood was unfortunate to deflect Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross beyond his own goalkeeper in the 33rd minute before Sadio Mane doubled the lead soon after Ben Mee gave the ball away to Firmino.

The 27-year-old striker sealed the points late with an impressive performance slotting home 10 minutes from time as former TSG 1899 Hoffenheim star becomes the first the Brazilain to scored 50 Premier League goals.

Liverpool’s perfect start as they broke their record of 12 consecutive league victories set under Kenny Dalglish in 1990.

Burnley failed to produce a real chance and fall to their second defeat of the season.