Fiorentina were very busy on Deadline Day and picked up a winger that few were expecting to arrive on Monday.

After signing prolific young Brazilian striker Pedro from Fluminense and teenage English talent Bobby Duncan from Liverpool, La Viola signed Leicester’s Rachid Ghezzal to a year-long loan.

According to various sources, Fiorentina have paid Leicester a €300,000 loan fee and will have an option to buy at the end of the campaign for an additional €9.7m.

Leicester will pay part of Ghezzal’s wages, which are believed to be around €50,000-a-week.

The 27-year-old joined from Monaco last summer for €14m and was largely disappointing, scoring just three goals in 23 games in all competitions.