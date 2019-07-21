Fiorentina have reportedly emerged as surprise contenders for Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina.
Lemina was left out of the Saints’ pre-season training camp after informing manager Ralph Hasenhüttl of his desire to leave.
According to Sky Italy, Fiorentina are willing to offer €15m for his signature having just sold Jordan Veretout to Roma.
However, it remains unclear whether the 29-year-old would return to Italy after two mixed seasons at Juventus.
Manchester United, Arsenal and more recently Atalanta have also expressed an interest in the 25-year-old.
