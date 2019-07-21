<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Fiorentina have reportedly emerged as surprise contenders for Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina.

Lemina was left out of the Saints’ pre-season training camp after informing manager Ralph Hasenhüttl of his desire to leave.

According to Sky Italy, Fiorentina are willing to offer €15m for his signature having just sold Jordan Veretout to Roma.

However, it remains unclear whether the 29-year-old would return to Italy after two mixed seasons at Juventus.

Manchester United, Arsenal and more recently Atalanta have also expressed an interest in the 25-year-old.