Former Fiorentina defender, Vittorio Tosto, is convinced that Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen can power Napoli to glory under newly appointed manager Luciano Spalletti.

Spalletti, a former Inter Milan coach, was named the boss of the Parthenopeans, days after Gennaro Gattuso left the role following a disappointing end to the campaign.

Gattuso was a key factor behind Osimhen’s decision to quit Lille for the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona last summer, with the club parting with a club-record fee of over €70 million.

But injuries and coronavirus-related problems limited the attacker to 30 games across all competitions.

The Super Eagles forward managed to find the back of the net ten times and provided three assists as Napoli missed out on Champions League qualification on the final day of the season.

But Tosto, who also spent time at Napoli during his playing days, believes his former side should have competed with Inter Milan for the Scudetto.





And under the tutelage of the attack-inclined Spalletti, who won titles with Roma and Zenit, Tosto is tipping Osimhen to score as frequently as Romelu Lukaku and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I know Spalletti well, but I’ve never had him as a coach,” the retired defender told Radio Kiss Kiss, as per Calcio Napoli.

“The Napoli squad was not inferior to Inter and Juventus’s and could have fought for the Scudetto.

“Osimhen? He could score like Lukaku and Ronaldo.”

Ronaldo ended the 2020/21 Italian Serie A season as the top scorer with a staggering 29 goals.

However, Lukaku’s 24 goals helped Inter Milan wrestle the league title from Juventus in impressive style.

Osimhen’s compatriot, Simy Nwankwo, smashed in 20 goals for relegated Crotone to finish joint-fifth on the Serie A goalscorer chart.