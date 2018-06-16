Former Nigeria International Finidi George has asked for Victor Moses to be deployed in a wing-back role when the Super Eagles face Croatia in their World Cup opener.

Moses excelled in the position for Chelsea in the past two seasons but still enjoys his attacking freedom in the national team.

But George, part of the Eagles’ setup in the 1994 and 1998 editions of the quadrennial tournament, charged Gernot Rohr to field the former Stoke City player as a wing-back.

“The Eagles have what it takes to excel at the World Cup irrespective of the results they posted during their preparations for the World Cup but they must take all their first-round game seriously,” George told the media.

“…I want to also state that it will best for the Eagles technical crew to utilize the players in the way they can give their best to the team. I noticed that Victor Moses was very effective with Chelsea as a wing-back and I feel the Eagles will benefit from it if they allow him to operate from that position.

“The Eagles have everything at their disposal to do well at the World Cup but they must first play a good game against Croatia and try to avoid defeat. It is important to start without worrying about how to come back from a loss.

“It is because of this I am making a special appeal to the Eagles technical crew to make use of some key players in a role they will perform better. I feel if Moses is well utilized his work rate with that of others in the team will be crucial against Croatia and our other first round opponents.”

Moses is making his second successive appearance at the World Cup with Nigeria after his debut four years ago in Brazil.