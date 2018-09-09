Former Super Eagles winger, Finidi George, has congratulated the team following their 3-0 win against Seychelles in Saturday’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture at the Stade Linite, Victoria.

Gernot Rohr’s men took total control of the game from start to the end despite the poor state of the playing surface.

Ahmed Musa broke the deadlock in the 15th minute when he unleashed a powerful shot from outside the penalty area that beat Seychelles goalkeeper Dave Mussard.

Chidozie Awaziem added the second in the 34th minute slamming the ball home after Kelechi Iheanacho free kick came off the post, while Odion Ighalo got the third from spot-kick in the 56th minute.

“Congrats Super Eagles 🦅 … Keep soaring 💯💪🏽,” Finidi tweeted on his Twitter handle.

Super Eagles will face Libya in their next 2019 AFCON qualifying game on October 10 at home.