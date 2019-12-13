<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

One of the key players of the 2019 Brasileirão and Copa Libertadores champions may not be able to participate in the Club World Cup.

According to several Brazilian outlets, Filipe Luís is fatigued and still feels quite a bit of pain in his left knee, which he damaged in the second leg of the Copa Libertadores semi-finals against Grêmio.

After coming directly from Atlético Madrid, the 34-year-old has played a total of 41 games in 2019 – including the first four games of Brazil’s Copa América triumph.

Flamengo will depart for Qatar on Friday, where his knee problems are expected to be minimised due to milder temperatures and a higher-quality pitch.

If Filipe Luís is not ready to go, the ever-reliable Renê is waiting in the wings.

Flamengo will face the winner of Al-Hilal and Esperance of Tunisia in the semi-finals on 17 December