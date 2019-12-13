<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria-born Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori has penned a new five-year deal with the club on Thursday.

The new deal will tying him up with the Stamford Bridge club until the summer of 2024.

The 22-year-old is one of the academy who have enjoyed a breakthrough year with the seniors.

The defender has made a total 16 appearances in all competitions for the Club since the start of the new season and also earned his first England cap back in November.

‘‘It’s obviously a very proud moment for myself and my family. I’ve been at the club since I was seven years old so I don’t really know much else other than Chelsea,” Tomori said.

‘The club has been so good to me, looking after and developing me during that time into the player and the person I am today. It’s a dream come true to sign a new five-year contract.

“I’m really happy the club have shown this faith in me and I’m just excited to carry on.’

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said the Club is happy to secure the future of yet another youngster, after successfully tying Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi to a long contract few weeks ago.

‘We are very happy to see another fantastic young player come through from our Academy into the senior team.

Fikayo has been with us since he was seven years old and has contributed to many Chelsea successes at youth level.

‘Having enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Derby last season, Fikayo had a strong start to this campaign and we are enjoying seeing him grow into a key player for us. We are delighted he has committed to the club for the coming years.’