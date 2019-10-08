<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori has admitted that the decision to represent England was not an easy one for him.

Tomori could have instead opted to play for Canada, where he was born, or Nigeria, where his parents hail from, and he acknowledged he had to think hard about choosing England.

“England is such a big nation, as well as Nigeria and Canada, so I think I was going to be happy with whoever called me up – but it’s nice it is England,” Tomori said.

“It wasn’t England all the way. I had certain people and certain things that I had to consider. I spoke to my family and people that I care about it and that’s the decision I came to. So, when England came calling, it was difficult to say no.

“It was just more of a thing I was waiting for a call-up because the last international break I didn’t get a call-up from anyone. This international break, I was waiting for a call-up and England called me up.

“It’s been a good week. Nice to get the England call-up, but winning in Lille and today, it’s been a good week. The manager (Lampard) told me in the changing room after the Lille game (about his England call-up) so I knew a day before and I had to keep it a secret.

“I told my family and then it got announced on Thursday. Not at all [did I see it coming]. The manager told me and I was like ‘oh’. It was a nice feeling. I’d say so [that it came quicker than I expected].

“Last season, I wasn’t expecting to be there but I never really put a limit on saying I couldn’t do it. It was just more a case of I’ve got to give my best for my club and wherever I was going to be playing week in, week out and try to get in the squad wherever I was. It is obviously good I am here and now, to be in the England squad, it’s a mad turnaround for myself.”

Tomori will now be hoping to make his England senior debut over the next week and joins Chelsea team-mates Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Ross Barkley in Gareth Southgate’s squad.