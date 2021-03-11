



Chelsea loanee, Fikayo Tomori, has revealed that he is getting the impression his teammates are happy with Thomas Tuchel.

Tomori is at AC Milan for the rest of this season.

His side will take on Manchester United in the Europa League on Thursday in a first-leg round of 16 clash.

The Englishman is keeping tabs on the situation at Chelsea, where Tuchel has taken over from Frank Lampard since the centre-back left on loan.





“Obviously I’ve spoken to people at Chelsea. They’re not only team-mates, they’re also friends so we all check up on each other to see how we’re all doing,” he told reporters.

“A lot of the time we’re not talking about football but about general life.

“The mood in the camp there from what I understand is good. A lot of them are playing games, scoring goals and playing well so I’m sure it’s all going well.”