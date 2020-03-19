<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





International Federation of Professional Footballers, FIFPro, has written the organisers of the Turkish Super Lig and Turkish Football Federation (TFF) demanding suspension of the competition for the well-being of the player amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

The Turkish football authorities have remained insensitive unlike their counterparts in the other Leagues despite Turkey recording 191 cases of Coronavirus at the last situation report.

The only measure embarked by football authorities in Turkey was to have their league matches played behind closed-doors despite fears expressed by footballers.

Former Nigeria captain John Mikel Obi has called time on his club career in the Turkish Super Lig because of the situation and parted ways with Trabzonspor on mutual consent.





“FIFPRO has written to the Turkish #SuperLig and federation asking them to urgently reconsider the decision to continue matches and training during the #coronavirus outbreak,” the world footballers body tweeted on its Twitter handle.

“Numerous foreign players have contacted us to say they are uncomfortable continuing as #COVID19 spreads.”

FIFPro is also at alert to ensure that footballers’ contracts across the world are not tampered with due to the Leagues’ suspension occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Colombia chapter of FIFPro recently petitioned the country’s Ministry of Labour to refrain from permitting clubs to suspend the contracts of their players as a result of Coronavirus pandemic.

“Eye in and other countries in the world, clubs do not have the right to suspend the contracts of footballers due to the impact of #coronavirus,” a FIFPro official statement reads.