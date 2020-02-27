<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Kelechi Iheanacho could return for Leicester City in the premier league this weekend after the Nigerian suffered a concussion in the Foxes game against Manchester City.

Iheanacho was punched in the face (chin and throat) by Man City goalkeeper Ederson in the first half, but was allowed to continue after he was assessed by the medical staff.

However, the young forward did not return to the pitch after the interval amid concerns he was actually concussed.

FIFPro, the international body for the welfare of professional footballers, tweeted its concern about the decision of Leicester allowing Iheanacho continue playing after the incident.

It also recommended measures that could be taken to ensure players’ safety where there are serious concerns of concussion.

🚨 Was @67Kelechi allowed to play on for @LCFC against @ManCity with a suspected concussion, risking his safety? 😱 FIFPRO wants a temporary substitute to come on in such cases so doctors have at least 10 minutes to assess potentially concussed players. 🏥 pic.twitter.com/xuBc57zXA9

— FIFPRO (@FIFPro) February 22, 2020

Leicester Manager Brendan Rodgers had praised his forward’s courage and said he is his “normal self”, but because of the possibility of a concussion, Iheanacho has had to go through a six-day programme, which meant he was withdrawn from contact sessions in training.

“There’s an enhanced care procedure in place but he’ll be available for Friday,” said Rodgers.

“We’ve gone through the protocol from the game, so he’s obviously not in contact but he’s been training and working, he’s done similar to what all the players have done who have been in contact. When the time comes, he’ll have passed through the procedures.

“He felt he could maybe have gone on, but he looked a bit groggy at half-time. I always have to go with the medical team, and the advice was he was better coming off.

“But he’s recovered well. He’s been his normal self but we have to take care, which is the right thing to do,” said Rodgers.