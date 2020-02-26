<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





NPFL side FC Ifeanyi Ubah have been blacklisted by The Fédération Internationale des Associations de Footballeurs Professionnels (FIFPro), the international body responsible for professional footballers’ welfare, over the club’s consistent failure to uphold its financial obligations to registered players.

In a tweet on Tuesday, FIFPro confirmed it will uphold the ban on several African clubs, “because of repeated non-payment of salaries.”

The initial warning was served last July with the likes of Tunisian side Club Africain, Morocco’s Chabab Rif Al Hoceima and Zambia’s Lusaka Dynamos FC among others mention as defaulters.

In its latest tweet, FC Ifeanyi Ubah and FC Nkana of Zambia were mention and a transfer ban warning, advising footballers not to sign for the club sides was issued.

Our member unions helped players in each club claim unpaid wages.

UPDATE: Further to the warning we issued last July, transfer bans have been handed to the following clubs in Africa: 🇲🇦 Chabab Rif Al Hoceima

🇿🇲@LusakaDynamosfc

🇧🇼 Black Forest FC

🇿🇲 @FcNkana

🇳🇬 @FCIfeanyiUbah Our member unions helped players in each club claim unpaid wages. https://t.co/VyMoGWRNM5 — FIFPRO (@FIFPro) February 25, 2020

FC Ifeanyi Ubah currently play in the top flight of Nigerian football and are 12th in the log.

The club is yet to respond to the verdict of the players’ body.