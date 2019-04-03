<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Chieftains of the Nigeria Football Federation will on April 11 at Transcorp Hotel, receive the FIFA Women’s World Cup Trophy designed by the world football governing body to give opportunity to millions of football fans to see the most coveted Gold Trophy before the kick off quadrennial soccer event in France.

The head of NFF secretariat, Dr. Sanusi Mohammed alongside other departmental heads will receive Fifa Trophy Tour delegation at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport before moving to the Transcorp Hotel for the official presentation to the sport press and football fans.

The Trophy Tour kicked off 24th February, 2019 in Paris, France with Fifa legends Kristine Lily and Lara George, sending the trophy off on its whirlwind world tour.

The Trophy Tour will see various members of the Fifa legends squad join the trophy at several stops throughout the tour which will last for more than two months and conclude in Paris, France on 2nd May, 2019.

The women’s world cup trophy will go round the countries that qualified for the world cup and already 16 countries have so far visited as Africa will take its turn on April 7th, starting from Durban, South Africa before moving to Yaounde, Cameroon, April 9th to Abuja, Nigeria April 11. The Trophy will leave Abuja on 12th to Oslo, Norway to be received on April 13.

The last nation to be visited will be Toronto, Canada on April 30.