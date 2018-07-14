Fifa has warned the Football Association following “political chants” by English fans during their World Cup semi-final defeat by Croatia.

It comes after an investigation relating to the chanting of “no surrender” by supporters and other potentially discriminatory songs.

Fifa said it “considered all factors”, including the incident being “triggered by a very small group of fans”.

England face Belgium on Saturday in the third-place play-off.

Gareth Southgate’s team were beaten 2-1 by Croatia in Moscow on Wednesday after extra time as they attempted to reach a first World Cup final since 1966.

Earlier on Wednesday, the FA was fined 70,000 Swiss francs (£50,000) after Dele Alli, Eric Dier and Raheem Sterling wore “unauthorised” socks after ignoring a Fifa warning to stop.

The players wore branded ankle support socks over official Nike socks, “breaching media and marketing regulations and the Fifa equipment regulations”.

Fifa fined the FA the same amount after “two members of the English national team displayed unauthorised commercial branding on playing equipment items” during the game against Croatia.

“Fifa had previously requested the Football Association to cease the activity that led to the breach and had in fact imposed a sanction on 10 July for the same infringement that had been caused by a higher number of members of the English national team,” said world football’s governing body.