



Federation of International Football Associations on Tuesday said football fans would soon have the opportunity to secure seats for the 2019 FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Poland.

FIFA, in a statement on its website, indicated that the sport’s fans in Poland and all over the globe would have this opportunity from midday on Tuesday until March 5.

The world football governing body, however, pointed out that this would be for Visa cardholders.

“The Visa cardholders will have an exclusive opportunity to apply for tickets for the first-ever FIFA competition to be hosted on Polish soil.

“Visa became a FIFA Partner because of the global reach of football and its ability to unite people from around the world through their common love of the game.

“The company is delighted to be able to offer fans the first chance to apply for their match tickets.