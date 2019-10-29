<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Golden Eaglets captain Samson Tijani says the team’s morale has been further boosted by President Muhammadu Buhari’s congratulatory message after last Saturday’s 4-2 win against Hungary.

The five-time world champions maintained their enviable record of avoiding defeat in their first game in the history of FIFA U-17 World Cup by rallying back twice to beat the Europeans at the ongoing Brazil 2019 edition.

Tijani bagged a brace in the encounter with Usman Ibrahim and Oluwatimilehin Adeniyi getting the other goals

The Eaglets, few hours after the victory, were congratulated by Nigeria’s number one citizen who also charged the team to win the competition for an unparalleled sixth time.

“We are very happy to have seen the congratulatory messages by Mr. President,” Tijani told the NFF website.

“Our morale has been lifted even higher, and we will go into the match against Ecuador with greater determination to win.

Tuesday’s top-of-the-table clash with Ecuador at the same Estadio Olimpico Goiania, starting at 9pm Nigerian time, promises to be explosive, with both teams aware that victory would mean an early slot in the championship’s Round of 16.